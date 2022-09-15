How Valerie Bertinelli Is Completely Getting Rid Of Memories Of Her Ex

Out with the old and in with the new — Valerie Bertinelli is tossing out all memories of her ex, Tom Vitale. Bertinelli got her rise to fame at an early age as a child star actor and has been in the entertainment field since the '70s. Currently worth $20 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, the star has certainly had a life full of ups and downs including her love life.

The "Hot in Cleveland" alum lost her first husband, Eddie Van Halen, in 2020 following his throat cancer diagnosis. The pair initially wed in 1981, per Page Six, and split after nearly three decade. Although the split was in part due to, "years of strain, including [Eddie's] battle with alcoholism and a bout with mouth cancer," as reported by People, the two remained amicable while co-parenting their son, Wolfgang. After her split with Van Halen, Bertinelli married Vitale on New Year's Day 2011 after dating for six years. Unfortunately, their marriage came to an end back in 2021.

The "Losing It" author filed for separation in November 2021, and the official divorce was filed six months later, per People. It appears the two couldn't see eye to eye as the legal papers cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reasoning behind the divorce. Now, the Food Network host is getting rid of any and all memories of her former flame.