Valerie Bertinelli Gets Very Candid On Her Romantic Future

Valerie Bertinelli has gone through many ups and downs in her love life. In May, USA Today reported that Bertinelli pulled the plug on her marriage to her second husband, Tom Vitale, citing "irreconcilable differences." The couple did not have any children together, but they enjoyed 10 years of marriage before the divorce. According to People, the couple legally separated in November 2021, so the divorce news was not a huge shock as it seemed inevitable.

The day Bertinelli filed for divorce from Vitale, fans noticed that she looked sad in an Instagram video, so the Food Network star made sure to address her feelings. "I'm just having a bad day," she told fans. "But you know what? Sometimes we have bad days, and then we get over them, and then there's a good day. So I'm looking forward to the good day. F**k this bad day." In the caption, she also told her fans that she's "always looking forward to the good days."

Following the divorce, things have gotten a little messy for the star. According to Entertainment Tonight, Vitale is seeking spousal support, and he is also asking Bertinelli to cover his legal fees. Ouch. He also questioned the prenup, saying the "determination as to the validity of the Prenuptial Agreement dated December 21, 2010 and/or that any provisions are unconscionable." Due to these issues, Bertinelli seems to have a new outlook on love.