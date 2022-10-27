Lawyers Agree Tory Lanez's House Arrest Exposes His Red Flags Ahead Of Megan Thee Stallion Trial - Exclusive

A judge has ordered Tory Lanez — the rapper facing criminal charges for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020 — to be placed under house arrest with electronic monitoring while he awaits trial, according to CBS Los Angeles. What does this mean for the case, though? CBS reports that the judge seems to have agreed with the District Attorney prosecutor that Lanez "poses a danger to society" and "has a pattern of defying court orders." However, the judge assigned to the case rejected the prosecution's motion to have Lanez taken "into custody without bail" after he allegedly attacked a man.

We're no lawyers, so Nicki Swift decided to consult actual litigation attorneys — Rachel Fiset of ZFZ Law LLP and Joshua Ritter at ER Trial Lawyers — for their professional opinions. "I think it means the judge does see merit in the prosecution's argument that he's not following court orders and may not appear when ordered," Fiset exclusively told Nicki Swift. Ritter agreed, adding, "In the vast majority of cases those concerns are addressed by bail. But here, beyond monetary bail, the DA felt it was necessary to confine him to his home and track his whereabouts to address those concerns."

The two lawyers went into even further detail as to why this decision exposes further red flags for Lanez.