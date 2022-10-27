Lawyers Agree Tory Lanez's House Arrest Exposes His Red Flags Ahead Of Megan Thee Stallion Trial - Exclusive
A judge has ordered Tory Lanez — the rapper facing criminal charges for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020 — to be placed under house arrest with electronic monitoring while he awaits trial, according to CBS Los Angeles. What does this mean for the case, though? CBS reports that the judge seems to have agreed with the District Attorney prosecutor that Lanez "poses a danger to society" and "has a pattern of defying court orders." However, the judge assigned to the case rejected the prosecution's motion to have Lanez taken "into custody without bail" after he allegedly attacked a man.
We're no lawyers, so Nicki Swift decided to consult actual litigation attorneys — Rachel Fiset of ZFZ Law LLP and Joshua Ritter at ER Trial Lawyers — for their professional opinions. "I think it means the judge does see merit in the prosecution's argument that he's not following court orders and may not appear when ordered," Fiset exclusively told Nicki Swift. Ritter agreed, adding, "In the vast majority of cases those concerns are addressed by bail. But here, beyond monetary bail, the DA felt it was necessary to confine him to his home and track his whereabouts to address those concerns."
The two lawyers went into even further detail as to why this decision exposes further red flags for Lanez.
The judge could be on the DA's side
Rachel Fiset and Joshua Ritter agree that it's significant for the judge to order Tory Lanez to house arrest because it means he's been sufficiently convinced that Lanez could be dangerous or a flight risk. "Usually they address things by increasing monetary bail," Ritter explained, "but here they felt he has the means to meet a high bail, so they wanted further protections to public safety."
So, does that spell good news for Megan Thee Stallion and bad news for Lanez? According to Fiset and Ritter, it could, but not necessarily. Fiset noted that the house arrest order may not make it to the jury, but it does indicate that the judge seems to buy the prosecution's noncompliance argument. "That could help the prosecution in requests that are completely up to the judge — pretrial orders and things like that," Fiset said. She added, "Once a judge finds a defendant noncompliant, they may give more weight to the prosecution's arguments." As far as the legal nuts and bolts go, Ritter doesn't think the house arrest order alone says much about how strong the prosecution's case is, only that they seem concerned about this particular defendant.
For his part, Lanez also seems concerned, saying on the Off The Record podcast (via Yahoo! News), "I am in an open case and maybe I make this s**t look really beautiful, but I am facing 24 years," he said. "Like, this is no play-play situation."
No kidding.