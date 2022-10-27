Bachelor In Paradise Stars Joe Amabile And Serena Pitt Blindside Fans With Intimate Wedding News

Love was in the stars for "Bachelor in Paradise" celebs Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile. Amabile made a short, but powerful, debut in Becca Kufrin's "The Bachelorette" season in 2018. He was then cast in Season 5 of "Bachelor in Paradise," where he connected with Kendall Long. Sadly, the duo split in 2020. Pitt, on her part, appeared in Matt James' "Bachelor" season in 2021 and went through her own highs and lows. But, the stars finally aligned for the romance-seekers when they met on Season 7 of "Bachelor in Paradise" in August 2021, per Us Weekly. And boy, did the sparks fly! During the season finale, Amabile proposed to Pitt and she said yes during an emotional moment.

While everything seemed idyllic on the show, it's often what happens when the cameras stop rolling that determines where a relationship will go. Pitt told Us Weekly in September, "We know we love each other; we see a future together. But right after the show, spending that time in the outside world, like, is there that compatibility?" Pitt then added, "After that initial transition went so smoothly, there was really nothing but confidence in the future of our relationship and we always knew we were gonna end up getting married." She revealed that they had started to make plans for their wedding.

Now, it seems as though the couple was already one step ahead of the interview.