Bachelor In Paradise Stars Joe Amabile And Serena Pitt Blindside Fans With Intimate Wedding News
Love was in the stars for "Bachelor in Paradise" celebs Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile. Amabile made a short, but powerful, debut in Becca Kufrin's "The Bachelorette" season in 2018. He was then cast in Season 5 of "Bachelor in Paradise," where he connected with Kendall Long. Sadly, the duo split in 2020. Pitt, on her part, appeared in Matt James' "Bachelor" season in 2021 and went through her own highs and lows. But, the stars finally aligned for the romance-seekers when they met on Season 7 of "Bachelor in Paradise" in August 2021, per Us Weekly. And boy, did the sparks fly! During the season finale, Amabile proposed to Pitt and she said yes during an emotional moment.
While everything seemed idyllic on the show, it's often what happens when the cameras stop rolling that determines where a relationship will go. Pitt told Us Weekly in September, "We know we love each other; we see a future together. But right after the show, spending that time in the outside world, like, is there that compatibility?" Pitt then added, "After that initial transition went so smoothly, there was really nothing but confidence in the future of our relationship and we always knew we were gonna end up getting married." She revealed that they had started to make plans for their wedding.
Now, it seems as though the couple was already one step ahead of the interview.
Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile are married!
"Bachelor in Paradise" stars Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are married! Pitt posted the news on Instagram on October 27. She wrote, "JUST MARRIED!! We are still having a wedding this September but who doesn't want to get married twice!" The couple made it official and got hitched 11 months earlier than their planned September 2023 nuptials. The lovebirds tied the knot in a courthouse in New York and kept things casual for the ceremony. Pitt wore a white shirt and leather pants, while "Grocery Store Joe" rocked a navy sweater and black pants. Both wore face masks as they said their "I do's." In a video posted on their YouTube channel, they excitedly exchanged vows before sealing the deal with a kiss.
Pitt and Amabile moved in together and settled in New York, per Bachelor Nation. In July, Pitt shared on Instagram, "We can FINALLY share our apartment makeover with you all!" And it seems that things were going so well they decided to go ahead and take the next step. Even though they married nearly a year earlier than their planned ceremony, Pitt previously told Us Weekly that they were going at their own pace. She said, "It never felt like [there was] pressure or like it was forcing us to rush anything. We just feel confident. People are gonna ask and that's OK, but then we just have to do what's best for our relationship."