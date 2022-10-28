How Matthew Perry Really Thinks His Friends Co-Stars Will Feel About His Memoir
Matthew Perry's forthcoming memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," is already one of Hollywood's most honest tell-alls. In an excerpt via Entertainment Weekly, Perry details how his workplace crush on "Sydney" co-star Valerie Bertinelli resulted in a hook-up one night at her and husband Eddie Van Halen's house. Once the Van Halen rocker nodded off, Perry shot his shot. "Valerie and I had a long, elaborate make-out session," Perry confidently stated. Bertinelli, meanwhile, didn't seem so thrilled by Perry's admission, seemingly face-palming over it in an October 27 TikTok.
Another instance of Perry being perhaps too blunt in his confessions came in the form of an odd dig at Keanu Reeves. In an excerpt, Perry ruminated on Hollywood's deceased talent. "Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?" Perry lamented, per Variety. He took a second jab at the "John Wick" star when he mourned the death of Chris Farley. "I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston's dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us," Perry repeated for a second time. After some early backlash for these lines, Perry walked back on his Reeves shade and told People in a statement that he "just chose a random name ... I should have used my own name instead."
It seems Perry's brand of honesty may not be for everyone, which poses the question of whom his audience exactly is. According to Perry himself, it certainly isn't the cast of "Friends."
Matthew Perry isn't worried about Friends co-stars reading his memoir
Despite spilling some behind-the-scenes secrets from the '90's sitcom, Matthew Perry doesn't think his "Friends" co-stars would take a personal interest in his new memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." Aside from Lisa Kudrow, who penned the foreword to the book, Perry told GQ recently that his other co-stars are "not going to really care about this." His book's main audience, according to Perry, are addicts and "Friends" fans.
In Kudrow's foreword, per Page Six, she wrote that although Perry has shared some of his addiction stories with her before, it was never this detailed. "He's now letting us into Matthew's head and heart in honest and very exposed detail," Kudrow described. One such story involved Jennifer Aniston, who was the first "Friends" cast member to confront Perry about his drinking. According to Perry, Aniston walked up to him one day and said bluntly, "I know you're drinking ... We can smell it."
Perry's nonchalance about his "Friends" co-stars' reactions contradicts a March report from OK! that they were "in a panic" over his memoir's impending release. "The word is he's going to unload on the whole crew ... the good, the bad and the ugly things," a source told the outlet at the time.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).