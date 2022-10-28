How Matthew Perry Really Thinks His Friends Co-Stars Will Feel About His Memoir

Matthew Perry's forthcoming memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," is already one of Hollywood's most honest tell-alls. In an excerpt via Entertainment Weekly, Perry details how his workplace crush on "Sydney" co-star Valerie Bertinelli resulted in a hook-up one night at her and husband Eddie Van Halen's house. Once the Van Halen rocker nodded off, Perry shot his shot. "Valerie and I had a long, elaborate make-out session," Perry confidently stated. Bertinelli, meanwhile, didn't seem so thrilled by Perry's admission, seemingly face-palming over it in an October 27 TikTok.

Another instance of Perry being perhaps too blunt in his confessions came in the form of an odd dig at Keanu Reeves. In an excerpt, Perry ruminated on Hollywood's deceased talent. "Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?" Perry lamented, per Variety. He took a second jab at the "John Wick" star when he mourned the death of Chris Farley. "I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston's dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us," Perry repeated for a second time. After some early backlash for these lines, Perry walked back on his Reeves shade and told People in a statement that he "just chose a random name ... I should have used my own name instead."

It seems Perry's brand of honesty may not be for everyone, which poses the question of whom his audience exactly is. According to Perry himself, it certainly isn't the cast of "Friends."