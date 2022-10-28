Carrie Underwood's CMA Awards Nomination Has Fans In An Uproar
It's pretty safe to say that Carrie Underwood fans haven't exactly been thrilled by the way she's been treated at the CMA Awards over the years. Of course, Underwood spent 2008 to 2019 co-hosting the award show (alongside Brad Paisley, while he stepped aside so she could take the helm alongside Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton for her final year), but her lack of true recognition in the Entertainer of the Year category has had fans riled up more than once.
Underwood has won nine CMA Awards over the course of her career, but has never taken home the most prestigious award of the night — Entertainer of the Year. She's been nominated for the biggie five times, but has always been pit to the post. And it's not just fans who have had enough. In 2019, Miranda Lambert threw her support behind Underwood finally getting her much deserved EOTY award by posting a lengthy message to Instagram. "She blows me away every time I hear her sing. She never wavers in who she is or what she stands for. She has stayed true & pushed herself to be better," Lambert wrote in part.
Underwood didn't win that year though, nor did she when she was nominated once again in 2020 or 2021, but could 2022 finally be her year? Well, for the sake of CMA, it looks like she'd better.
Carrie Underwood fans demand she's awarded Entertainer of the Year
October brought the news Carrie Underwood had received yet another nomination in the CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year category, with CMA sharing a gushing post to Twitter celebrating her achievement. But while fans were happy to see the "Hate My Heart" hitmaker get her dues with a nomination, it seems like they're ready for her to finally win the prestigious award she's been so close to for so long. "There's only one winner and that's Carrie. Please finally give her what she deserves and has deserved for years," one person responded, while another wrote, "Give her all of the awards she is nominated for. She deserves all of them, NO EXCEPTIONS!!!!!!"
Others also made their feelings very clear, including one overzealous fan who tweeted of her "Denim And Rhinestones Tour," "I swear if @carrieunderwood doesn't win EOTY, then we riot. Because just from the videos and pictures, this looks like the greatest show ever ever. What a queen." Another agreed, writing, "10/10 would riot..."
In addition to Miranda Lambert, plenty of other famous faces have pushed for Underwood to win. Maren Morris tweeted her support in 2019, while Luke Bryan said during a 2020 press conference (via PopCulture), "If we go for some long period of time and Carrie Underwood never wins a CMA Entertainer of the Year, that's quite disturbing for me, because she's... done everything you can do to win, in my opinion."