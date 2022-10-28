Carrie Underwood's CMA Awards Nomination Has Fans In An Uproar

It's pretty safe to say that Carrie Underwood fans haven't exactly been thrilled by the way she's been treated at the CMA Awards over the years. Of course, Underwood spent 2008 to 2019 co-hosting the award show (alongside Brad Paisley, while he stepped aside so she could take the helm alongside Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton for her final year), but her lack of true recognition in the Entertainer of the Year category has had fans riled up more than once.

Underwood has won nine CMA Awards over the course of her career, but has never taken home the most prestigious award of the night — Entertainer of the Year. She's been nominated for the biggie five times, but has always been pit to the post. And it's not just fans who have had enough. In 2019, Miranda Lambert threw her support behind Underwood finally getting her much deserved EOTY award by posting a lengthy message to Instagram. "She blows me away every time I hear her sing. She never wavers in who she is or what she stands for. She has stayed true & pushed herself to be better," Lambert wrote in part.

Underwood didn't win that year though, nor did she when she was nominated once again in 2020 or 2021, but could 2022 finally be her year? Well, for the sake of CMA, it looks like she'd better.