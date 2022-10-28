Will Smith's Career Comeback Is Getting Support From Another Star
Will Smith seems to be gearing up for a major career comeback, following his altercation with Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. On October 3, 2022, the award-winning actor released a trailer for his upcoming Apple TV+ series, "Emancipation," which is set to be released in December. "This was the hardest movie I've ever made. Blood, Sweat & Tears... LITERALLY!" Smith wrote alongside the clip, which he posted on Instagram. "Shoutout to Apple who doubled (and tripled) down on their commitment to deliver this epic story to the world. ... And to everybody who has been supporting me these last few months, I appreciate y'all!"
The film — which was screened as part of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Legislative Conference — has received rave reviews (via IndieWire). Derrick Johnson, the president of the NAACP, called the story "powerful" on Twitter. Meanwhile, other users are suggesting that the film could be a major awards contender in 2023.
Now, it appears as if Smith is also receiving support from a number of famous faces. One person, in particular, has gushed over the idea of working with the actor on a future project.
Keke Palmer wants to partner with Will Smith on a film
Despite the backlash Will Smith received for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, the entertainer still has the support of Hollywood's biggest stars. On October 24, 2022, Smith posted a group selfie on Instagram thanking attendees for coming to a private screening of his upcoming film "Emancipation." It was attended by Rihanna, Dave Chappelle, ASAP Rocky, and Tyler Perry, among others.
It also appears as if Keke Palmer is a fan of the Oscar-winning star, as she recently revealed that she would gladly team up with Smith for a movie. While hosting the annual Time 100 Next gala, Palmer was asked by Variety who she would like to work with. "I would love to be in something with my girl Melissa McCarthy," Palmer said. "I think me and Adam Sandler can make way. If Will Smith's ready to go back to do some comedies, I'm ready." The "Nope" star went on to explain that she would love for Smith to join her in "an action-comedy of some sort."
Palmer has seemingly had a close relationship with Smith for some time. In her 2017 memoir, "I Don't Belong to You: Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice," Palmer recalls receiving advice from Smith when she was going through a career woe. "He said something like, 'Hi, Keke, this is Will Smith. I heard you were having a hard time and I just wanted to tell you that I know what you are going through,'" Palmer recounts.