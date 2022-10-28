Will Smith's Career Comeback Is Getting Support From Another Star

Will Smith seems to be gearing up for a major career comeback, following his altercation with Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. On October 3, 2022, the award-winning actor released a trailer for his upcoming Apple TV+ series, "Emancipation," which is set to be released in December. "This was the hardest movie I've ever made. Blood, Sweat & Tears... LITERALLY!" Smith wrote alongside the clip, which he posted on Instagram. "Shoutout to Apple who doubled (and tripled) down on their commitment to deliver this epic story to the world. ... And to everybody who has been supporting me these last few months, I appreciate y'all!"

The film — which was screened as part of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Legislative Conference — has received rave reviews (via IndieWire). Derrick Johnson, the president of the NAACP, called the story "powerful" on Twitter. Meanwhile, other users are suggesting that the film could be a major awards contender in 2023.

Now, it appears as if Smith is also receiving support from a number of famous faces. One person, in particular, has gushed over the idea of working with the actor on a future project.