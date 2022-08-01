Chris Rock Reportedly Doesn't Intend To Make Nice With Will Smith Anytime Soon

The drama over the "Slap Heard Around the World" rages on! Will Smith released a public apology video, "It's been a minute...," to make up for attacking Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. While the "King Richard" star has seen his reputation (and jobs) go down the drain since the incident, Rock took the high road and is hotter than ever. Deadline reported that after "the slap," comedians rallied around Rock. Some in the comedy community aren't impressed with Smith's apology video, either.

A Hollywood comedy insider told Page Six, "[Smith] didn't do this from the goodness of his heart." The insider explained, "Will has realized he is not as popular as he used to be, that the furor of 'the slap' is not going away, and he really has done lasting damage to his career." The comedy source added, "People just don't forget that Will Smith assaulted someone on national television, then went out and partied like a rock star at the Vanity Fair party." Ouch. The Hollywood insider told Page Six that the "Men In Black" star's video looked like "it was staged by a team of therapists and publicists" and "seems disingenuous." The comedy insider summed up the reaction to Smith's video as "too little, too late."

Based on Rock's comedy routine after "It's been a minute..." dropped, it looks like the comedian doesn't intend to make nice with Smith anytime soon.