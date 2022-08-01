Chris Rock Reportedly Doesn't Intend To Make Nice With Will Smith Anytime Soon
The drama over the "Slap Heard Around the World" rages on! Will Smith released a public apology video, "It's been a minute...," to make up for attacking Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. While the "King Richard" star has seen his reputation (and jobs) go down the drain since the incident, Rock took the high road and is hotter than ever. Deadline reported that after "the slap," comedians rallied around Rock. Some in the comedy community aren't impressed with Smith's apology video, either.
A Hollywood comedy insider told Page Six, "[Smith] didn't do this from the goodness of his heart." The insider explained, "Will has realized he is not as popular as he used to be, that the furor of 'the slap' is not going away, and he really has done lasting damage to his career." The comedy source added, "People just don't forget that Will Smith assaulted someone on national television, then went out and partied like a rock star at the Vanity Fair party." Ouch. The Hollywood insider told Page Six that the "Men In Black" star's video looked like "it was staged by a team of therapists and publicists" and "seems disingenuous." The comedy insider summed up the reaction to Smith's video as "too little, too late."
Based on Rock's comedy routine after "It's been a minute..." dropped, it looks like the comedian doesn't intend to make nice with Smith anytime soon.
Chris Rock responds to Will Smith's apology video with pointed humor
After Will Smith released his public apology video, "It's been a minute...," on July 29, Chris Rock responded with humor, but didn't address the video directly. In the video, Smith said, "I reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is he's not ready to talk, but when he is, he will reach out." The comedian performed in Atlanta hours after Smith dropped the video and Rock gave Smith a new nickname during his set. According to People, the comedian didn't hold back! "Everybody is trying to be a f***ing victim," Rock told his audience. "If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith ... I went to work the next day, I got kids." Rock joked, "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face."
According to ET, Rock referred to the "Bad Boys" star as "Suge Smith," comparing him to Suge Knight, the Death Row Records founder known for his violent behavior. In 2018, the former Death Row mogul was sentenced to 28 years in prison for killing a man with his truck, per the Daily Mail. Knight is serving time in a Southern California state prison and can't get parole until 2034.
Rock joking that Smith is like Knight shows he's probably not ready to make up just yet.