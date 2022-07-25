Chris Rock Wants To Make One Thing Clear After The Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith is still paying his dues for slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Smith received a 10-year ban from the Oscars and from any Academy events during that time frame as well. In addition, production for the "I Am Legend" star's upcoming Netflix film "Fast and Loose" and his movie "Bad Boys 4" with Sony came to a halt in light of everything that transpired, per Rolling Stone.

Newsweek also reported that the "Seven Pounds" actor was losing about 8,000 followers a day since the fiasco. While most people online and in Hollywood were divided on who was in the wrong, Smith still issued in an apology to the comedian. "I was out of line and I was wrong," he wrote on Instagram. "I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be."

However, despite being publicly humiliated on national television at one of the most prestigious award shows, Rock is adamant about one thing.