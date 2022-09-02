Will Smith Takes His Career Comeback On A Dangerous Journey

Will Smith just popped up in a place you'd probably least expect to see one of the world's biggest movie stars with an estimated net worth of $350 million. As you'll more than likely already know (seriously, if you don't know yet you must have been living under a rock) Will has been laying pretty low in the wake of his dramatic Oscars controversy in March which saw him strut onto the stage and slap award presenter Chris Rock after he joked about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair (despite her being diagnosed with alopecia).

The fallout was big, and Will was banned from the Oscars for a decade as well as slammed by several of the biggest names in Hollywood. The actor has since apologized to Rock on a few occasions, including in late July when he shared a YouTube video claiming he'd reached out but not yet had a proper conversation with him. "I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk," Smith shared in the lengthy clip.

But what has he actually been doing while going pretty much under the radar following the drama? Well, we know Will and Jada made their first appearance for a date night in August, but now we know Will has also been visiting somewhere very unexpected.