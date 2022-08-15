Will And Jada Pinkett Smith Move On From Oscars Slap In First Public Outing After Controversy

Let's be honest, we still can't get over that infamous Oscars slap seen around the world. We're sure you know the exact moment we're talking about, but just in case you need a refresher, we'll throw it back to March when Will Smith took offense to a joke Chris Rock made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at the Oscars. After Rock compared Jada's hair to G.I. Jane's, Will headed onto the stage, slapped Rock, and then yelled as he sat back down in his seat that the comedian should keep his wife's name out of his mouth. Plus a few more expletives, of course.

There's been plenty of controversy stemming from the incident since then, including Will being banned from attending the Oscars for a decade after the Academy conducted an investigation into his controversial behavior. Things seemed to die down a little after that — until Will posted an almost six-minute-long apology video on his YouTube page in July. The star had already apologized on Instagram shortly after the incident, though his more recent video saw him apologize again while reaching out to Rock. Will claimed he's tried to contact the comedian but seemingly hadn't spoken to him, saying, "So I will say to you Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you are ready to talk."

Now? It seems like Will and Jada are ready to move on from the controversy and get back to normal life.