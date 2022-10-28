Howie Mandel Comes To Meghan Markle's Defense Over Deal Or No Deal Diss

Howie Mandel is speaking out after Meghan Markle didn't exactly have the nicest things to say about her days as a model on "Deal or No Deal." As you may remember, prior to marrying Prince Harry and becoming one half of the power couple known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan appeared on the gameshow as a briefcase girl, opening up the cases as contestants guessed how much money was in each.

Speaking to Paris Hilton on the October 18 episode of her podcast, "Archetypes," Meghan recalled, "I was on set at 'Deal or No Deal' and thinking back to my time working as an intern at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina in Buenos Aires and being in the motorcade with the security of treasury at the time and being valued specifically for my brain. Here, I was being valued for something quite the opposite." She didn't exactly remember her time on the show fondly, adding she felt she and her fellow models were solely there because of their looks. "There was a very cookie-cutter idea of precisely what we should look like. It was solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains," she added, recalling supposedly being told to suck in her tummy, while also having to get spray tans, false eyelashes, and have her bra padded.

Meghan's comments got some mixed responses, with the likes of Whoopi Goldberg taking issue with her claims on "The View." But now Mandel, the host himself, has something to say.