Whoopi Goldberg Slams Meghan Markle For Shading Past Deal Or No Deal Gig

On "The View," Whoopi Goldberg noted that objectification should not have been an issue for Meghan Markle on "Deal or No Deal." "I don't know that the people who are sitting there are thinking about you like that, they're thinking, 'I want the money, let me have it,'" she said, in reference to the show's prizes (via Twitter).

To further explain her point, Goldberg brought up "Wheel of Fortune" host Vanna White. "Because Vanna White is always something interesting and beautiful, and she's been doing this, and the objectification might be coming from you and how you felt about how these women were being portrayed." She added that Meghan was then an actor and "Deal or No Deal" was likely just one opportunity on the path to her next role.

Likewise, co-host Sara Haines raised comments made by "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Claudia Jordan, also a former "Deal or No Deal" model. Said Jordan on Instagram Stories (via Deadline), "For clarity — yes getting a modeling gig on a game show isn't necessarily about your intellect but every show the executive producers picked five models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on who they knew would engage with the contestants. And Deal or No Deal never treated us like bimbos. We got so many opportunities because of that show."