How Christina Applegate Is Getting Ready For First Event After Her MS Diagnosis

In August 2021, Christina Applegate revealed that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few months prior. With MS being a potentially disabling disease of the central nervous system, Applegate reassured fans on Twitter at the time, "I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going." Three months later, on her 50th birthday, Applegate tweeted that although she was unfortunately spending it "on [her] pillow," she remained resilient. "Many are hurting today, and I am thinking of you. May we find that strength to lift our heads up," Applegate wrote in solidarity.

Applegate has had her share of run-ins with potentially life-endangering diseases over the years. In 2008, after being diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, she underwent a double mastectomy, per Self. Then, in 2017, she also had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed to prevent ovarian cancer, a congenital disease in her family. "My cousin passed away from ovarian cancer in 2008," Applegate shared on the "Today" show about her preventative measures. "I could prevent that. That's how I've taken control of everything," she added at the time.

With fellow MS-afflicted star Selma Blair appearing on "Dancing with the Stars" in September, it has been proven possible to live with MS in the public eye. Applegate will soon be putting that to the test, recently revealing how she's readying herself for her first outing since her diagnosis.