Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbard Claps Back After Amanda Batula's Fan Treatment Accusation

"Summer House" star Amanda Batula made an interesting accusation during a recent appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen that may have just sparked a war. During the segment, Batula claimed that her co-star, Lindsay Hubbard, was the "rudest" to fans out of the "Winter House" cast. "Yes, she can be [rude]," she explained. "From my experience. ... She was wonderful at BravoCon, it's been more when [she's] caught off-guard" (via Us Weekly).

Fans immediately came to Hubbard's defense on social media after the segment aired. One tweeted, "Don't they get tired of constantly piling on Lindsay? If she was wonderful to fans at BravoCon, that's all she needs to be."

However, some seemed to be in agreement with Batula. One fan wrote, "Funny thing is that I watched several videos on TikTok from people who claimed that Lindsay and Carl were the least friendly at BravoCon." And another fan who reportedly attended BravoCon herself tweeted, "I saw Lindsay at BravoCon twice and she wasn't friendly. She was standoffish." Fans seemed to be torn online about Batula's claims, but now, Hubbard is standing up for herself and responding to the accusations.