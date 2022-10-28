Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Isn't Holding Up Well Amid Tom Brady Split
Following much speculation, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finally announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to his Instagram story to announce the news, as did Bündchen, who claimed the two had "grown apart." In his statement, Brady wrote, "We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world," (per CBS News).
Bündchen released a similar announcement on Instagram, writing, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always," (via CNN). This news comes after the pair was reportedly "living separately" for the past few months, according to Page Six.
In September, rumors began circulating that the couple was headed for a split. They were reportedly fighting after Brady decided to "un-retire" from the NFL. Recently, Brady has been focused on his football career in Tampa Bay, despite the negative effect it has apparently been having on his marriage. Bündchen eventually filed for divorce, according to TMZ, and the settlement has now been finalized.
While Brady appears to be continuing his life as normal, Bündchen reportedly isn't doing so well.
Gisele Bündchen is 'devastated' about her divorce from Tom Brady
Although Gisele Bündchen ultimately decided to pull the plug on her marriage with Tom Brady, she's reportedly still emotional about this chapter of her life ending. A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that the supermodel was "devastated" about the dissolution of her relationship. Bündchen has allegedly felt like a single mother to their children for years, as Brady was always on the road for football. "Gisele has been working with her healer to stay in a place of peace and come to terms with her marriage ending," the insider revealed. "Tom and Gisele have love for one another, but Gisele knew she had to put herself and her family first over football."
Their divorce was finalized quickly, according to TMZ, and they're now both legally single. A source revealed to People that they agreed to joint custody of their two children. In early October, an insider told the outlet Bündchen "was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on."
A different source told Us Weekly that the couple's friends weren't happy with Brady's decision to come out of retirement. "They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele," the insider revealed. Bündchen reportedly gave Brady an ultimatum toward the end of their marriage that he could either quit football or she would walk away from their relationship. It's now clear what Brady chose.