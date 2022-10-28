Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Isn't Holding Up Well Amid Tom Brady Split

Following much speculation, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finally announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to his Instagram story to announce the news, as did Bündchen, who claimed the two had "grown apart." In his statement, Brady wrote, "We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world," (per CBS News).

Bündchen released a similar announcement on Instagram, writing, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always," (via CNN). This news comes after the pair was reportedly "living separately" for the past few months, according to Page Six.

In September, rumors began circulating that the couple was headed for a split. They were reportedly fighting after Brady decided to "un-retire" from the NFL. Recently, Brady has been focused on his football career in Tampa Bay, despite the negative effect it has apparently been having on his marriage. Bündchen eventually filed for divorce, according to TMZ, and the settlement has now been finalized.

While Brady appears to be continuing his life as normal, Bündchen reportedly isn't doing so well.