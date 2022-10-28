Call Me Kat's Touching Tribute To Leslie Jordan Will Make You Emotional
Beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died on October 24, 2022, following a car accident in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Times. Sadly, Jordan was reportedly driving to work when he crashed. The charismatic star had an epic career that spanned decades, and based on interviews and social media posts before he died, it's clear that he had big plans for his future. Jordan was a key cast member of Fox's "Call Me Kat" sitcom, playing the lovable Phil since Season 1. As Deadline reports, production has since stalled following Jordan's death.
The outpouring was immense as people everywhere grieved the former "Will & Grace" star. Actor Sean Hayes wrote on Twitter, "My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with." Actor Eric McCormack tweeted, "Crushed to learn about the loss of [Leslie Jordan], the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I've ever known." The Fox family also paid tribute to Jordan during the episode of "Call Me Kat" that premiered following his death.
The cast remembers Leslie Jordan on 'Call Me Kat'
On the "Call Me Kat" episode that aired on October 27, 2022, three days after Leslie Jordan's death, the cast and crew paid tribute to their beloved co-star. They played a video montage during the episode, beginning with Jordan's time on "The Masked Singer" as Soft Serve, per Us Weekly. The loving tribute featured moments from throughout Jordan's career and ended with the script, "Forever a part of the Fox family."
It wasn't just the Fox family who was devastated by Jordan's death, though. Viola Davis jumped on Twitter to say, "Oh no!!! Leslie!! I have nothing but the fondest memories of you while filming 'The Help.' I'd never been in the presence of anyone who loved life and people as much as you." Mayim Bialik also shared her grief. On Instagram, the actor wrote, "There aren't words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family. Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious." She wrote that the crew and cast were taking some time to grieve their friend.