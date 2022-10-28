Call Me Kat's Touching Tribute To Leslie Jordan Will Make You Emotional

On the "Call Me Kat" episode that aired on October 27, 2022, three days after Leslie Jordan's death, the cast and crew paid tribute to their beloved co-star. They played a video montage during the episode, beginning with Jordan's time on "The Masked Singer" as Soft Serve, per Us Weekly. The loving tribute featured moments from throughout Jordan's career and ended with the script, "Forever a part of the Fox family."

It wasn't just the Fox family who was devastated by Jordan's death, though. Viola Davis jumped on Twitter to say, "Oh no!!! Leslie!! I have nothing but the fondest memories of you while filming 'The Help.' I'd never been in the presence of anyone who loved life and people as much as you." Mayim Bialik also shared her grief. On Instagram, the actor wrote, "There aren't words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family. Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious." She wrote that the crew and cast were taking some time to grieve their friend.