Sources Shed Light On Where Leslie Jordan Was Going When He Died
Leslie Jordan died on Monday, October 24, in a car crash while driving in Hollywood. He was 67 years old. The comic actor, per Reuters, suffered from a "medical issue" while driving, resulting in his vehicle crashing on the side of a building. Jordan was announced dead at the scene.
His extensive acting portfolio included several appearances in popular American TV shows. The Tennessee native was best known for his role on the NBC comedy show "Will & Grace," where he played Beverly Leslie — a part that won him an Emmy award in 2006 for the best guest actor in a comedy series. The actor was popular for his charming and hilarious Southern accent and phrases.
"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," his agent said in an official statement. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being."
Leslie Jordan was driving to work at the time of the crash
The accident occurred when "The Cool Kids" alum was driving to the Warner Bros. studio to the set of "Call Me Kat." Sources close to the actor told TMZ he was scheduled to film for the Fox show on Monday morning. The crew became concerned after the actor failed to show up for more than an hour from his scheduled time. They soon discovered that he'd been in a car accident.
Sources close to the actor revealed to the outlet that he'd been having issues with his breathing for the past few weeks — he even had scheduled an appointment with a cardiologist to address the issue. The crew and cast members of "Call Me Kat" have been paying tribute to the late actor on social media. "Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor, and gifted us with countless memories that will last forever," Fox network tweeted, adding that it was "shocked and devastated" at the news of his death.
His co-star Mayim Bialik referred to him as a "mentor and beloved friend." The "Big Bang Theory" star wrote that she was lost for words. "He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious," she noted in an Instagram post. "We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave us and to the entire world and we appreciate privacy at this time."