Sources Shed Light On Where Leslie Jordan Was Going When He Died

Leslie Jordan died on Monday, October 24, in a car crash while driving in Hollywood. He was 67 years old. The comic actor, per Reuters, suffered from a "medical issue" while driving, resulting in his vehicle crashing on the side of a building. Jordan was announced dead at the scene.

His extensive acting portfolio included several appearances in popular American TV shows. The Tennessee native was best known for his role on the NBC comedy show "Will & Grace," where he played Beverly Leslie — a part that won him an Emmy award in 2006 for the best guest actor in a comedy series. The actor was popular for his charming and hilarious Southern accent and phrases.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," his agent said in an official statement. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being."