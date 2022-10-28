SNL Star Chris Redd's Alleged Attack Might Have Been Even Worse Than We Thought

In a shocking, unprovoked attack, "Saturday Night Live" alum Chris Redd was physically assaulted and injured right before his October 26 stand-up comedy gig at New York's Comedy Cellar. Law enforcement officers told TMZ that a man in a security guard uniform struck the comedian as he exited his vehicle after Redd arrived at the iconic laugh shack at around 9:40 p.m.

The assailant hit Redd on his head and bloodied his nose, TMZ reported. Witnesses also reported the unidentified man also Redd's Greg Yuna chain off in an apparent attempt to steal it before running off. However, the links of the pricey necklace came apart in the process. (Luckily, the chain can reportedly be repaired.) What's even more disturbing is that several onlookers reported drops of Redd's blood painted all over the stairs leading down into the underground club. As Page Six reported at the time, multiple sources noticed two men, including the assailant, standing outside the club for an hour before Redd arrived. Although patrol cops were nearby and responded quickly to the crime scene, both men had already fled.

As the story develops, more disturbing details emerge about Redd's assault and its aftermath.