Millie Bobby Brown's Unlikely Friendship With Mariah Carey Went To A Creative Level
Millie Bobby Brown has revealed a new potential creative endeavor with the one and only Mariah Carey. When it comes to surprising Hollywood connections, the "Enola Holmes" star and the "Butterfly" singer's friendship come to mind. The two pop culture heavyweights first met in 2019 when Carey set up a meet and greet for her kids Moroccan and Monroe — who are self-proclaimed "Stranger Things" super fans (per Access). "Roc and Roe's Best Day of their 8-year-old lives," the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram at the time. "Thank you [Millie Bobby Brown] for this moment."
While many fans thought the post would be the end of their brief interaction, the "Honey" singer and "Godzilla vs. Kong" star surprised followers in 2020 with another meet-up. "A surprise visit by Enola Holmes, aka princess Millie!" Carey wrote on Instagram. Over the last two years, Carrie and Brown have quickly become the definition of #friendshipgoals due to their heartwarming social media posts and interactions. However, it looks like their friendship goes deeper than the occasional Instagram selfie.
Millie Bobby Brown and Mariah Carey might have a music collaboration
When it comes to wholesome celebrity friendships, Millie Bobby Brown and Mariah Carey take the cake. During a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon," the young talent gave insight into their friendship and revealed that their "connection" formed after their 2019 meet and greet. "We meet, Monroe and Moroccan, who are just the most brilliant little children ... and then I just met Mariah ... I'm just like, 'Oh, we connected,'" she explained before calling the singer Mimi.
After Fallon asked for further clarification, Brown explained that the two developed a friendship due to their similar industry upbringings. "The reason is that you know she grew up in the public eye, and we have connected on so many levels," she explained. "But I also love the way that she leads her life with so much power, and she has so much knowledge, and she's so wise. And she's just been an incredible guiding light for me."
Toward the end of her interview, Brown revealed that the two have even sung together, which prompted Fallon to ask the actor if there was a music collaboration in the works. "Potentially ... she is the most talented singer ever," Brown told Fallon. The interview comes a month after she joined Carey in reenacting her iconic "Honey" music video on social media. We can only imagine what a music collaboration Carey and Brown have in store!