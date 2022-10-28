Millie Bobby Brown's Unlikely Friendship With Mariah Carey Went To A Creative Level

When it comes to wholesome celebrity friendships, Millie Bobby Brown and Mariah Carey take the cake. During a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon," the young talent gave insight into their friendship and revealed that their "connection" formed after their 2019 meet and greet. "We meet, Monroe and Moroccan, who are just the most brilliant little children ... and then I just met Mariah ... I'm just like, 'Oh, we connected,'" she explained before calling the singer Mimi.

After Fallon asked for further clarification, Brown explained that the two developed a friendship due to their similar industry upbringings. "The reason is that you know she grew up in the public eye, and we have connected on so many levels," she explained. "But I also love the way that she leads her life with so much power, and she has so much knowledge, and she's so wise. And she's just been an incredible guiding light for me."

Toward the end of her interview, Brown revealed that the two have even sung together, which prompted Fallon to ask the actor if there was a music collaboration in the works. "Potentially ... she is the most talented singer ever," Brown told Fallon. The interview comes a month after she joined Carey in reenacting her iconic "Honey" music video on social media. We can only imagine what a music collaboration Carey and Brown have in store!