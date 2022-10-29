RHOC's Kelly Dodd Has A Seriously Strong Opinion About Andy Cohen's Appearance

Since getting fired from Bravo, Kelly Dodd has shared her unapologetic opinions about the "Real Housewives" franchise, the numerous cast members and its creator, Andy Cohen. During an episode of her podcast, "The Rick and Kelly Show," the former reality star took shots at Cohen's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion look when she said he needed "some botox." "Okay, Andy Cohen, I have, if we go to Newport Beach, I can get those sharpay lines out for you," she noted. Dodd's husband, Rick Leventhal, sarcastically added, "Really? Wow... great," to which she responded, "Yeah, let's get that smoothed out, Andy Cohen."

As of this writing, Cohen has yet to respond to the former OC housewife. Dodd's recent podcast episode isn't the first time she's targeted the "Watch What Happens Live" host since her departure from the "Real Housewives" franchise, though. Back in December, the TV personality dissed Season 16 of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" due to its supposed ratings decline. "Wait, wasn't I the ratings problem? Wasn't there a boycott," Dodd wrote on Twitter (via People). "We got over a million viewers 15 out of 16 weeks last season despite HUGE competition from election coverage...#RHOC16 under a million 3x in 4 weeks. Hey @Andy how's that reboot going?"

Shortly after the tweet made headlines, Cohen clapped back at Dodd, writing: "Reboot going great. Feels like a return to form for #RHOC. Look at the delayed numbers, not the live." Will Cohen respond this time, too, and keep the verbal sparring match going?