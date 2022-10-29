RHOC's Kelly Dodd Has A Seriously Strong Opinion About Andy Cohen's Appearance
Kelly Dodd threw some major shade at Andy Cohen on a recent episode of her podcast. Over the last 16 years, reality TV enthusiasts have immersed themselves in the scandalous and dramatic "Real Housewives" franchise. With over 19 iterations, viewers from around the world have met an array of colorful "housewives" who have certainly left their mark on TV history. However, one of the most prolific, controversial figures to come out of the successful franchise is Dodd herself. Since her debut in Season 11 of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," the larger-than-life personality stirred up quite a bit of controversy both in front of and behind the camera.
After starring in the series for five seasons, Bravo announced that Dodd's contract was not renewed for Season 16, per Us Weekly. Shortly after her departure, the reality TV personality told "Flipping Out" star Jeff Lewis that she was shocked over her departure. "I had no idea... I was blindsided," she said on Lewis' SiriusXM show "Jeff Lewis Live" (via Entertainment Tonight). Since that fateful day, Dodd has remained an open book regarding her feelings on the long-running franchise, including its creator, Cohen.
Kelly Dodd comes for Andy Cohen's looks on recent podcast episode
Since getting fired from Bravo, Kelly Dodd has shared her unapologetic opinions about the "Real Housewives" franchise, the numerous cast members and its creator, Andy Cohen. During an episode of her podcast, "The Rick and Kelly Show," the former reality star took shots at Cohen's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion look when she said he needed "some botox." "Okay, Andy Cohen, I have, if we go to Newport Beach, I can get those sharpay lines out for you," she noted. Dodd's husband, Rick Leventhal, sarcastically added, "Really? Wow... great," to which she responded, "Yeah, let's get that smoothed out, Andy Cohen."
As of this writing, Cohen has yet to respond to the former OC housewife. Dodd's recent podcast episode isn't the first time she's targeted the "Watch What Happens Live" host since her departure from the "Real Housewives" franchise, though. Back in December, the TV personality dissed Season 16 of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" due to its supposed ratings decline. "Wait, wasn't I the ratings problem? Wasn't there a boycott," Dodd wrote on Twitter (via People). "We got over a million viewers 15 out of 16 weeks last season despite HUGE competition from election coverage...#RHOC16 under a million 3x in 4 weeks. Hey @Andy how's that reboot going?"
Shortly after the tweet made headlines, Cohen clapped back at Dodd, writing: "Reboot going great. Feels like a return to form for #RHOC. Look at the delayed numbers, not the live." Will Cohen respond this time, too, and keep the verbal sparring match going?