The View Co-Hosts Express Concern Over Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover

Elon Musk's Twitter takeover is already causing a bit of a stir. On October 27, the Tesla owner announced that he officially acquired the social media platform for $44 billion. "The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner," Musk tweeted.

Musk has since changed his bio on the platform to "Chief Twit," and has already made major organizational changes. According to CNN Business, the tech mogul immediately fired Twitter's top executives — CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde. However, the former Twitter honchos will walk away with a combined $186 million, thanks to their previously held shares in the company.

Following the acquisition, Musk tweeted, "the bird is freed," suggesting that Twitter is no longer bound to its previous user terms. Now, the hosts of "The View" have expressed concerns over Musk's takeover and the potential impact it could have on the platform.