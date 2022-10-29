The View Co-Hosts Express Concern Over Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover
Elon Musk's Twitter takeover is already causing a bit of a stir. On October 27, the Tesla owner announced that he officially acquired the social media platform for $44 billion. "The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner," Musk tweeted.
Musk has since changed his bio on the platform to "Chief Twit," and has already made major organizational changes. According to CNN Business, the tech mogul immediately fired Twitter's top executives — CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde. However, the former Twitter honchos will walk away with a combined $186 million, thanks to their previously held shares in the company.
Following the acquisition, Musk tweeted, "the bird is freed," suggesting that Twitter is no longer bound to its previous user terms. Now, the hosts of "The View" have expressed concerns over Musk's takeover and the potential impact it could have on the platform.
The View co-hosts believe Donald Trump will return to Twitter in a fury
Moments after Elon Musk acquired Twitter, Donald Trump praised the mogul for securing the deal. "I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country," Trump posted on Truth Social (via Variety). "Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly."
Now, the co-hosts of "The View" are speaking out, expressing their fears about Musk's acquisition — and Trump's inevitable return. "I imagine Trump will return to unleash his vitriol. I imagine others will return to unleash their vitriol," Sunny Hostin said. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who previously served as Trump's Director of Strategic Communications, fired back at Hostin, arguing that there are others on the platform who are more dangerous than the former president. "The problem is this... the leader of Iran who is overseeing the egregious human rights abuses against these women who are bravely speaking out... is on Twitter," Griffin exclaimed. "I think it's hard to argue that then the former president of the United States can't be on."
Trump has yet to return to the social media website, but his return is likely, as Musk previously pledged to reverse the mogul's Twitter ban.