Elon Musk Responds To LeBron James' Serious Concern About Twitter

Elon Musk is now the official owner of Twitter, and his $44 billion acquisition has already stirred up much controversy. For instance, "The View" co-hosts are concerned that Donald Trump and other contentious leaders will return to the platform.

Also, In a lengthy letter to Twitter advertisers, Musk tweeted his reasoning for buying the platform, saying, "I didn't do it because it would be easy. I didn't do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love." He added, "Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all he**scape, where anything can be said with no consequences!" However, many users are evidently concerned that, under Musk's control, Twitter will become more of a "free-for-all he**scape."

Musk has made some major changes so far. According to CNN Business, the tech entrepreneur fired Twitter's top executives — CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde. But there's one popular area Musk hasn't tackled yet, and one NBA star is worried.