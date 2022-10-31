Khloé Kardashian Continues To Tease Son's Name In His Instagram Debut
If there's one thing we know about Khloé Kardashian's journey to welcoming baby number two, it's that it wasn't exactly easy. The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star had a pretty tough time of things when her and Tristan Thompson's surrogate fell pregnant in 2021, with the reality star later finding out that her serial cheater beau Thompson was already secretly expecting a child with Maralee Nichols.
Kardashian made her feelings about the father of her two children (they're also parents to a daughter, True) very clear during an October episode of "The Kardashians," as she could be heard shouting "Liar!" while watching a scene from the show in which the basketball star spoke about wanting to expand his family with her. "What a crock of s**t. Like, what the f**k? And I believed you and I was listening to you and I was receiving everything you said, but you're a f***ing liar!" Kardashian hit back.
But despite the deception, in August, the two welcomed their son into the world. A rep for the reality star confirmed the news to People, revealing at the time that Kardashian and had not yet chosen a name for her bundle of joy. Though the Kardashians are notorious for putting their personal life out there, she made the uncharacteristic move to keep her son off social media and barely reveal any details about her little boy. But it seems like she's finally ready to share a little more.
What is Khloé Kardashian's son called?
It's the million-dollar Kardashian question right now; What's the name of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's son? Well, it seemed like Kardashian may have been hinting at announcing his name sooner rather than later as she celebrated Halloween on October 30 with an adorable Instagram photo of True holding her baby brother. "Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother. (Shhhhh.... But I can't wait for Halloween to be over)," she wrote in the caption, seemingly revealing the pet names she gives her kids (True was dressed as the "PJ Masks" character Owlette, while her brother was dressed in a Winnie The Pooh's Tigger costume).
Fans were clearly grateful for the little peak at Kardashian's youngest, though plenty also encouraged her to only reveal what she was comfortable with about her little boy. "Take ur time on baby boy it's no one's information but yours," one person commented. Others also began to speculate the nickname could have been a hint at her son's real name, writing, "Now everyone is gonna say his name is Tiger let the posts begin."
The adorable snap was shared mere days after Kardashian spoke about her son's name on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." After host Kelly Clarkson asked if she could have a hint at the name she's keeping so close to her chest, the reality star responded, "Well, my daughter says his name is Snowy. It's not Snowy, so that's the hint."