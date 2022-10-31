Khloé Kardashian Continues To Tease Son's Name In His Instagram Debut

If there's one thing we know about Khloé Kardashian's journey to welcoming baby number two, it's that it wasn't exactly easy. The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star had a pretty tough time of things when her and Tristan Thompson's surrogate fell pregnant in 2021, with the reality star later finding out that her serial cheater beau Thompson was already secretly expecting a child with Maralee Nichols.

Kardashian made her feelings about the father of her two children (they're also parents to a daughter, True) very clear during an October episode of "The Kardashians," as she could be heard shouting "Liar!" while watching a scene from the show in which the basketball star spoke about wanting to expand his family with her. "What a crock of s**t. Like, what the f**k? And I believed you and I was listening to you and I was receiving everything you said, but you're a f***ing liar!" Kardashian hit back.

But despite the deception, in August, the two welcomed their son into the world. A rep for the reality star confirmed the news to People, revealing at the time that Kardashian and had not yet chosen a name for her bundle of joy. Though the Kardashians are notorious for putting their personal life out there, she made the uncharacteristic move to keep her son off social media and barely reveal any details about her little boy. But it seems like she's finally ready to share a little more.