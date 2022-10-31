Nicki Swift Asks: Which Has Been The Messiest Celebrity Feud Of 2022 So Far?

While 2022 has been quite a year for celebrity feuds, it's not over yet. For instance, in April, Blac Chyna announced that she was ready to settle her long-standing feud with the KarJenners inside a courtroom after accusing the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" stars of derailing her own reality career. "I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done," she tweeted. But Chyna lost her defamation case against the Kardashians in May, per People.

Kim Kardashian found herself at the center of another feud when her ex, Kanye "Ye" West, became infuriated by her relationship with Pete Davidson. However, this battle was mostly one-sided, with Ye even going so far as to create a disturbing video that depicts a claymation version of himself burying the target of his ire alive, per TMZ. Two other celebs who became unexpected enemies in 2022? Former "Dance Moms" star Jojo Siwa and "Fuller House" actor Candace Cameron Bure. Their far less dramatic battle began when Siwa pulled a Stephanie Tanner by accusing Bure of being rude in a now-deleted TikTok video, per Page Six. Then there was Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf's dispute over his "Don't Worry Darling" exit — Wilde told Variety she fired LaBeouf; he insisted that he left of his own accord.

But in the eyes of Nicki Swift readers, a different celebrity feud was the most memorable throwdown of the year.