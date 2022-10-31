Nicki Swift Asks: Which Has Been The Messiest Celebrity Feud Of 2022 So Far?
While 2022 has been quite a year for celebrity feuds, it's not over yet. For instance, in April, Blac Chyna announced that she was ready to settle her long-standing feud with the KarJenners inside a courtroom after accusing the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" stars of derailing her own reality career. "I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done," she tweeted. But Chyna lost her defamation case against the Kardashians in May, per People.
Kim Kardashian found herself at the center of another feud when her ex, Kanye "Ye" West, became infuriated by her relationship with Pete Davidson. However, this battle was mostly one-sided, with Ye even going so far as to create a disturbing video that depicts a claymation version of himself burying the target of his ire alive, per TMZ. Two other celebs who became unexpected enemies in 2022? Former "Dance Moms" star Jojo Siwa and "Fuller House" actor Candace Cameron Bure. Their far less dramatic battle began when Siwa pulled a Stephanie Tanner by accusing Bure of being rude in a now-deleted TikTok video, per Page Six. Then there was Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf's dispute over his "Don't Worry Darling" exit — Wilde told Variety she fired LaBeouf; he insisted that he left of his own accord.
But in the eyes of Nicki Swift readers, a different celebrity feud was the most memorable throwdown of the year.
Will Smith and Chris Rock win the award for 2022's messiest celeb feud
Nicki Swift asked 589 readers which celebrity feud was the year's messiest, and if there was an actual award for the dishonor, Will Smith would be able to place it in his trophy case next to his Oscar for "King Richard" — the actor secured 47% of the vote for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. Kanye "Ye" West and Pete Davidson came in second at 24%, right ahead of The Kardashians vs. Blac Chyna (12%). Maren Morris was the only country singer in contention, thanks to her criticism of a transphobic caption on one of Brittany Aldean's Instagram posts. On Twitter, Morris dubbed Aldean "Insurrection Barbie," and her barb helped her earn 7% of the vote. Finishing in the bottom two were the battles between Shia LaBeouf and Olivia Wilde (6%) and JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure (4%).
At the Academy Awards, Rock singled out Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and cracked a joke about her starring in "G.I. Jane 2." This was a reference to Jada's bald head, which she has explained is due to hair loss caused by alopecia. An angry Will stormed the stage in response to the joke and smacked Rock on the face, earning him a decade-long ban from attending the Oscars. Per CNN, Rock used the slap as material during one of his comedy shows, quipping, "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face."