Why Will Smith's Oscars Slap Likely Won't Come Up At Next Year's Show

Hollywood came to a collective standstill when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Academy Awards. Although Rock was able to stay relatively composed immediately following the altercation, he was originally reluctant to discuss the incident. A few days later, the comedian went out on his Ego Death World Tour, where audience members eagerly awaited his reaction to being hit on live television.

"I don't have a bunch of s*** about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend, and I'm still kind of processing what happened," the "Spiral" star told a crowd in late March, per IndieWire. Although Rock did hint he would eventually have material on the infamous slap. "So at some point I'll talk about that s***. And it'll be serious, and it'll be funny." Later in the year, the stand-up comic joked about the Smith incident while performing. "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face," Rock told a crowd on July 24, per Us Weekly. "But I shook that s*** off and went to work the next day," he jokingly added.

Not long after that comedy set, Smith took to Instagram to issue a video apology on July 29 and let Rock know he wanted to move past the incident. The "King Richard" star was not only banned from the upcoming Oscars, but he is unlikely to be a topic of conversation during the broadcast.