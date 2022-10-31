SNL's Chris Redd Updates Fans On His Condition After Scary Attack

Comedian Chris Redd jumped on Instagram on October 31, 2022, to give fans a report on his progress since his attack in Greenwich Village, New York City. "I've been resting up like crazy but I want to say thank you thank you thank you for all the messages of love, the jokes, and the concern," he wrote in his Instagram stories. "I'm okay and healing fast!!" he added. Redd also mentioned delays in his show schedule. "For any shows I missed, I'll be putting back on the schedule so if you bought tickets SIT TIGHT AND I GOT YOU. I'll be up and talking some good s–t very soon," he said.

The original report by TMZ claimed that Redd was wearing a Greg Yuna necklace at the time of the attack and that the perpetrator had grabbed it and broken the jewelry. So Redd also addressed this piece of news in his Instagram stories when he added, "Also... NOBODY SNATCHED MY CHAIN BRO!!!!," followed by laughing emojis. "Y'ALL WILL JUST WRITE ANYTHING!!" So at least we know that didn't happen.