Business Might Get Even Worse For Kanye West Very Soon

Kanye "Ye" West might need to start getting frugal ASAP. According to Page Six's sources, the rapper has approximately $100 million in the bank, but thanks to a "high cash burn rate," he could spend it all in the coming months. Many of the homes he owns are mortgaged, the outlet noted, and his $57 million Malibu mansion is mid-renovation, a project now jeopardized by the financial fallout from his antisemitism scandal.

Now that Adidas ended its lucrative sneaker deal with Ye, stopping all payments immediately, Ye has lost 75% of his once-billion-dollar net worth. The well from his YEEZYxGAP deal with Gap, which severed ties with him in September, has run dry, as well (save for a few remaining payments). As insiders informed Page Six, that leaves Ye with three other main sources of income — his music catalogue, the release of new music, and concerts. In September, Billboard reported that Ye's team has started quietly meeting with prospective buyers for his catalogue, purportedly seeking 35 times its gross profit. However, no offer has been made yet. Meanwhile, his musical royalties, which net around $5 million a year, are reportedly not enough to make up for his lost business deals.

"That's about enough to pay his gas bill for his jet," one insider quipped to Page Six. Furthermore, the rapper has no live gigs booked for the foreseeable future and no plans to release new music.