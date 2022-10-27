Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Statement On His Financial Ruin

The fierce blowback from Kanye West's antisemitic remarks has dealt his bank account a major hit. According to Forbes, it was Adidas' decision to cut ties with Ye that stripped the Yeezy creator of his billionaire status. "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the company said in a press release. "After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies."

Ye's lucrative partnership with the sportswear brand had boosted his net worth by an estimated $1.5 billion, per Forbes, and now he's worth a reported $400 million. Adidas' move came after Ye boasted on the podcast "Drink Champs" that the company would not end its business deal with him over his antisemitic comments. Billboard reports that the podcast interview has since been removed — meeting the same fate as Yeezy products on Foot Locker shelves (per Footwear News).

Ye will also no longer subject Balenciaga designs to a mud bath, as the luxury fashion label told Women's Wear Daily that it has no plans to work with him again. The talent agency CAA dropped him as well, per Deadline, and an insider told Page Six that both Vogue and editor-in-chief Anna Wintour are severing ties with Ye. Now, the singer has broken his silence about his busted piggy bank and the exodus of industry allies.