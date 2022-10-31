Nicola Peltz Waves Off Feud Rumors With Mother-In-Law Victoria Beckham Once Again
Everybody loves a good family feud (there's a whole game show named after them, after all), so perhaps that is why people are still convinced that Nicola Peltz is feuding with her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, otherwise known as Posh Spice, even though Peltz still insists that the rumors of a rift are just that: rumors.
Reports that Peltz — who is now Nicola Peltz Beckham since her marriage to Brooklyn Beckham — and Posh were on the outs began in August, when Page Six reported that an unnamed family friend confided that, "They can't stand each other and don't talk," adding, "The build-up to the wedding was horrendous." According to sources, Victoria was put out that Nicola wasn't including her in any of the planning for the nuptials and was further irked when her son reposted a Tatler magazine cover that named Nicola "The New Mrs. Beckham."
Peltz Beckham later told Grazia magazine that stories claiming she was never planning on wearing a wedding dress designed by her mother-in-law — which is apparently where the feud stories began — were untrue. That hasn't stopped the rumor mill from running, however, and it sounds like Peltz Beckham may be getting a bit tired of it.
Nicola Peltz says 'no family is perfect'
Nicola Peltz Beckham waved off the rumors that she is feuding with Victoria Beckham once again in an interview with the Sunday Times Style. "It's not a feud!" the heiress and actor exclaimed in the interview. "I keep seeing everywhere that word, 'feud, feud, feud'!" She added, "I don't know why they say 'feud?' I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they're labelling it feud?" Whatever it was "they" picked up on, Peltz Beckham only explains, "No family is perfect."
Referring again to the wedding dress quote-unquote drama, Peltz acknowledged, "It makes me sad when I read things that people say I was never planning on wearing it. That's just not true."
That said, the close-readers in us have to wonder if Peltz has just unintentionally let slip that there actually is some tension going on. "Picked up on something?" "No family is perfect?" Plus, while Peltz is clear that no bad blood was started because of the wedding gown, that's not the only rumor out there.
The Daily Mail has even reported that David Beckham got into the drama, and "read the riot act," to his son Brooklyn about the ongoing family in-fighting. "He had it out with him and told him: 'We don't do this in our family — and you know that we don't do this in our family,'" an insider claimed David said. Will we ever learn the truth? Probably not. Families are complicated!