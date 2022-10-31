Nicola Peltz Waves Off Feud Rumors With Mother-In-Law Victoria Beckham Once Again

Nicola Peltz Beckham waved off the rumors that she is feuding with Victoria Beckham once again in an interview with the Sunday Times Style. "It's not a feud!" the heiress and actor exclaimed in the interview. "I keep seeing everywhere that word, 'feud, feud, feud'!" She added, "I don't know why they say 'feud?' I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they're labelling it feud?" Whatever it was "they" picked up on, Peltz Beckham only explains, "No family is perfect."

Referring again to the wedding dress quote-unquote drama, Peltz acknowledged, "It makes me sad when I read things that people say I was never planning on wearing it. That's just not true."

That said, the close-readers in us have to wonder if Peltz has just unintentionally let slip that there actually is some tension going on. "Picked up on something?" "No family is perfect?" Plus, while Peltz is clear that no bad blood was started because of the wedding gown, that's not the only rumor out there.

The Daily Mail has even reported that David Beckham got into the drama, and "read the riot act," to his son Brooklyn about the ongoing family in-fighting. "He had it out with him and told him: 'We don't do this in our family — and you know that we don't do this in our family,'" an insider claimed David said. Will we ever learn the truth? Probably not. Families are complicated!