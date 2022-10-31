Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Isn't Sweating Her Future Without Tom Brady

After weeks of speculation about the state of their 13-year marriage, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady made the end of their relationship official by filing for divorce, TMZ reported on October 28. Divorce docs described their marriage as "irretrievably broken," but in separate statements, Brady and Bündchen vowed that they would maintain a healthy co-parenting partnership for the sake of their kids.

An insider told Us Weekly that one major source of conflict for the former couple was Brady's dogged refusal to give up football after flip-flopping on retirement. The source claimed that Bündchen was concerned about the NFL star putting his health at risk and potentially affecting his future quality of life — something that would also impact her and their children. The couple will now share custody of Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12, but the details of their divorce settlement have not been revealed. Brady is also raising a 15-year-old son named Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

The split came after Brady spoke about his determination on the field during his "Let's Go!" podcast. While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was referencing football and not his failing marriage, his words might make some fans wince now: "I've never quit on anything in my life." But as for Bündchen, giving up on her marriage to Brady and moving on reportedly suits her just fine.