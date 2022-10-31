Nancy Pelosi's Son Provides Grim New Details About His Dad's Recovery

Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, recently fell victim to a violent home invasion. On October 28, San Francisco police officers responded to a call at the Pelosi residence and made a gruesome discovery. According to CNN, Paul was attacked by a deranged assailant whose intended target was the U.S. Speaker of the House.

"This was not a random act. This was intentional," police chief William Scott said during a press conference. Scott added, "It's wrong. Our elected officials are here to do the business of their cities, their counties, their states, and this nation. Their families don't sign up for this to be harmed and it is wrong." Furthermore, law enforcement sources told CNN, that the suspect — later identified as David DePape — was shouting, "where is Nancy," when he entered the home.

Days after the attack, it was revealed that Paul made a life-saving decision to secretly call the police from his cell phone the moment the invasion began. Paul was hospitalized following the incident and is expected to make a recovery. Now, Paul Pelosi Jr. is opening up about how difficult his father's recovery may be.