Nancy Pelosi's Son Provides Grim New Details About His Dad's Recovery
Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, recently fell victim to a violent home invasion. On October 28, San Francisco police officers responded to a call at the Pelosi residence and made a gruesome discovery. According to CNN, Paul was attacked by a deranged assailant whose intended target was the U.S. Speaker of the House.
"This was not a random act. This was intentional," police chief William Scott said during a press conference. Scott added, "It's wrong. Our elected officials are here to do the business of their cities, their counties, their states, and this nation. Their families don't sign up for this to be harmed and it is wrong." Furthermore, law enforcement sources told CNN, that the suspect — later identified as David DePape — was shouting, "where is Nancy," when he entered the home.
Days after the attack, it was revealed that Paul made a life-saving decision to secretly call the police from his cell phone the moment the invasion began. Paul was hospitalized following the incident and is expected to make a recovery. Now, Paul Pelosi Jr. is opening up about how difficult his father's recovery may be.
Paul Pelosi is being 'rebuilt slowly'
On October 31, one day after Nancy Pelosi broke her silence over her husband Paul's brutal attack, federal prosecutors announced the charges David DePape would face for breaking into the Pelosi's home and violently attacking Paul. According to USA Today, DePape has been charged with the attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assaulting an immediate family member of a United States representative with the intent to retaliate against the official. According to the federal complaint, DePape entered the home in hopes of detaining Nancy until he uncovered "the 'truth.'" The statement went on to say, "If Nancy were to tell (the suspect) the 'truth,' he would let her go, and if she 'lied,' he was going to break 'her kneecaps.'"
Meanwhile, Paul remains hospitalized, and his son provided a brief update as to Paul Sr.'s current condition. "They are rebuilding him slowly," Paul Pelosi Jr. said of his father's recovery, per the New York Post. Paul Sr. suffered a fractured skull, among other injuries, during the attack. According to the outlet, Nancy and Paul Jr. visited Paul Sr. at San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center on October 30, with sources revealing to the publication that Nancy was there for "several hours."