The View Co-Hosts' Halloween Transformations Have Twitter Divided

In the positives column, lots of folks on Twitter were all about Whoopi Goldberg's "The Handmaid's Tale" costume — especially the pro-choice message written on the back of her red cloak reading, "My body, my morals, my life, my choice, not yours." One person tweeted, "Whoopi Goldberg win Halloween with this." A different Twitter user agreed, writing, "Loved Whoopi's costume on the View today. It was perfect!" Another fan favorite on Twitter was Ana Navarro's Charo costume. Well, more specifically, it was the fact that the real Charo visited the set as a surprise. "Charo surprising Ana Navarro dressed as Charo is too cute," one person tweeted. Many on Twitter also agreed that Joy Behar nailed it as Peggy Bundy, while others were simply thrilled with the show as a whole. "[The View] always delivers on Halloween. This is all I need today," tweeted one fan.

With that being said, not everyone was as impressed by the Halloween transformations. "Okay this couldn't get more dumb. Whoopie [sic] you are in the Twilight zone for sure. Would have been nice if I could have got at least a giggle out of it," commented one underwhelmed viewer. "Crowd opinion about Sonny [sic]," another person tweeted over a GIF reading, "It's painful to look at."

Unfortunately, there will always be a hater or two in the comments. For most viewers, though, this year's Halloween spectacular on "The View" was a spectacular success.