Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Cause More Halloween Controversy With Second Round Of Costumes

What's a Halloween without a controversial celeb couples' costume? Quirky lovebirds Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were in it to win it this year, dressed up as '90s spouses Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for the Casamigos Halloween Party on October 28, per Page Six. While Kelly sported Lee's signature white tank and sleeves of tattoos, Fox convincingly donned a blonde wig and spray tan. While the costumes themselves were unproblematic, it was what the couple did in them that stirred up the drama.

Showing off his and Fox's looks, Kelly posted an Instagram video of him snorting what appeared to be fake cocaine off Fox's cleavage. While some followers found the vid tongue-in-cheek funny, others criticized it as glamorizing the use of hard drugs. Fox's own Halloween Instagram post courted serious criticism, as well. "But are these even costumes," the "Jennifer's Body" star captioned her photo carousel.

In the third shot of the series, Fox and Kelly reenacted a famous image of Lee with his hand seemingly gripping Anderson's neck. Given that Lee received a jail sentence of six months in 1998 for assaulting Anderson, per NME, many found the imagery tone deaf. "Megan this is not the serve u think it is," one such fan commented to Fox.

The backlash didn't seem to deter the couple, as they took on another controversial portrayal in their second round of costumes this year.