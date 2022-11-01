The Dating Rumors That Once Swirled Between Takeoff And Katy Perry

The music world and far beyond was saddened to learn of the shocking death of rapper Takeoff in the early hours of November 1. TMZ confirmed that the former Migos rapper had been shot while at a bowling alley with his uncle and bandmate, Quavo, claiming he was struck by at least one bullet at died at the scene. Takeoff, who's real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was tragically just 28 years old.

As one third of Migos alongside Quavo and Offset, Takeoff attracted a lot of attention to his personal life. Who the rapper may have been romantically linked to hit the headlines more than once, with one of the most poignant rumors came in 2018 when there was plenty of chatter was dating Dream Doll. However, she denied all the speculation while chatting on Streetz 103.3/100.5. "That's not true!" the rapper hit back. "I haven't spoken to him [since] 2017. I haven't spoken to him all year. I don't know where that came from, you know?"

But Dream Doll wasn't the only gorgeous musician the late Takeoff was once linked to, as he also courted dating rumors with none other than Katy Perry.