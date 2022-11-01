The Dating Rumors That Once Swirled Between Takeoff And Katy Perry
The music world and far beyond was saddened to learn of the shocking death of rapper Takeoff in the early hours of November 1. TMZ confirmed that the former Migos rapper had been shot while at a bowling alley with his uncle and bandmate, Quavo, claiming he was struck by at least one bullet at died at the scene. Takeoff, who's real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was tragically just 28 years old.
As one third of Migos alongside Quavo and Offset, Takeoff attracted a lot of attention to his personal life. Who the rapper may have been romantically linked to hit the headlines more than once, with one of the most poignant rumors came in 2018 when there was plenty of chatter was dating Dream Doll. However, she denied all the speculation while chatting on Streetz 103.3/100.5. "That's not true!" the rapper hit back. "I haven't spoken to him [since] 2017. I haven't spoken to him all year. I don't know where that came from, you know?"
But Dream Doll wasn't the only gorgeous musician the late Takeoff was once linked to, as he also courted dating rumors with none other than Katy Perry.
Did Takeoff really date Katy Perry?
Takeoff and Katy Perry were rumored to have had a bit of a thing back in May 2017, when MTO News claimed, per Hollywood Life, they were supposedly spotted out and about together as a couple during a "Saturday Night Live" after-party. As for how the two apparently got close? Well, the outlet purported that Perry and Takeoff had supposedly grown pretty close while working together on her single "Bon Appétit," which featured Migos. The trio even joined forces with Perry to perform the song on "Saturday Night Live" prior to the romance rumors swirling. Pretty telling that this one was nothing more than internet gossip, though? The original report was pulled shortly afterwards, and no other outlets reported the two were ever an item, nor did either ever comment on the speculation.
There was even more proof there was probably nothing romantic going on between Perry and the rapper when "The Ricky Smiley Morning Show" alluded to a possible falling out between the popstar and the rap group when she unfollowed them on Instagram shortly after their "SNL" performance.
Though Takeoff kept his romances a little more under the radar, he reportedly later went on to date Liyah Jade, according to My News GH, but they reportedly split in 2021. It's believed that the late rapper was single at the time of his tragic death.