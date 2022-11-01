Elisabeth Moss Gets Candid About Her Childhood And Entry Into Acting

Elisabeth Moss is considered one of the best actors of our generation — full stop. "The Handmaid's Tale" star is known for taking on challenging and dark roles, which she says is a deliberate career choice. "I like playing roles that are very conflicted or have some major trauma, which is all very different from my life," she told The New Yorker. But while she has already made a name for herself in the industry, she revealed that acting was not her first choice in terms of career.

In a guest appearance on the "Smart Less" podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, Moss talked about growing up in a family of artists, her stint as a ballet dancer, and how she found her way into acting. She studied ballet in New York City as a child but decided to pursue acting as she found it to be "easier" than dancing. "I loved both of them and I started acting when I was really young, but acting is easier to keep up than dancing. Dancing, you have to go every day and it becomes your whole life," she said, adding that she eventually realized that she loved acting more. "I could think about a life without ballet but I couldn't imagine not acting."

Moss said that she realized her talent in it from the get-go, with her first role that happened to be opposite someone she really admired: Sandra Bullock.