Taylor Swift Revisits Her Past In Big Career Announcement

The pandemic has not stopped Taylor Swift and her creative juices. In 2020, Swift released two albums, and the following year, she released the first two of her re-recordings. On October 21, Swift dropped her 10th album, "Midnights," a compilation of songs she wrote in the middle of painful and passionate moments in her life.

The fact that Swift has obviously not taken time off at all only added to fans' desire to see the singer on tour. The last time Swift toured was the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018. Her pattern on releasing an album every two years and touring right after was obviously stalled because of the pandemic. Swift had planned a Lover Fest tour, which she announced at the end of 2019 for 2020 tour dates, but of course COVID-19 halted and then canceled that tour, via Billboard. But luckily for fans, Swift's tour hiatus has ended and the singer finally announced when she'll be touring next.