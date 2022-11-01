Who Was Taylor Swift's Most Brutal Feud With? - Exclusive Survey

It's not exactly a secret that there are a few famous faces Taylor Swift hasn't exactly seen eye to eye with over the years. The star has had her fair share of stern words and shade going in both directions, though some war of words have lasted a little longer than others.

One of her most brief and easily resolved dramas was with British musician Damon Albarn, after he seemingly questioned Swift's songwriting ability. During a January interview with Los Angeles Times, Albarn was asked for his opinions on Billie Eilish and Swift. For the former, he admitted, "I think she's exceptional," but then said of Swift, "She doesn't write her own songs." That caused Swift to clap back on Twitter, as she tagged the musician and wrote, "I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don't have to like my songs but it's really f**ked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW." Within the hour though, the two had buried the hatchet as Albarn responded with an apology. "I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand," he wrote.

But not all of Swift's dramas and feuds have ended quite that easily.