Hilaria Baldwin Won't Rule Out Having More Kids With Husband Alec

Speaking to Us Weekly in a new interview, Hilaria Baldwin admitted that while she certainly has both her hands and her heart full with seven kids at home, she wouldn't rule out adding an eighth member to her and husband Alec Baldwin's Baldwinito tribe. Because once you've got seven, does eight really make that much of a difference? Hilaria said, "I would have said before [that I'm] definitely done. Seven kids in, I feel like I am, but it's Alec and me — so, time will tell!"

Alec hasn't said how he feels about the matter, but back in 2018 he did open up about his biggest parenting challenge to People. At the time, he said, "Being a father can be very challenging because kids are obsessed with their mothers. I'm in a room with my kids and I'm doing really well until my wife walks in! They just dump me. That's just how it is — there's nothing I can do about it!"

In other words, it doesn't matter if the Baldwins have six, seven, eight, or nine kids — Alec might just be game. And yes, we have a feeling that the actor will continue having plenty of sleepless nights, but for other reasons, too.