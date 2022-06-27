Ireland Baldwin Opens Up About Her Past Like Never Before

On Sunday, in light of the Supreme Court's recent ruling, Ireland Baldwin took to TikTok to reveal how the newfound abortion restrictions in many states could have personally affected her. In the video, Baldwin revealed that she was raped when she was a teenager, and she told no one about the incident. Baldwin said that keeping that secret for many years caused her "a lot of pain." She described, "I lost control of my life ... I pretty much just did everything I could to distract myself." Although she did not get pregnant as a result, Baldwin said it would have been "traumatizing and impossible" if she had been forced to give birth.

Baldwin then revealed that later in her life, she did get pregnant with a boyfriend. However, she chose to get an abortion because her partner "barely wanted to be in a serious relationship," and the couple was "very unhappy" together. Referring to her famous parents Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger's messy divorce and seven-year long custody battle, she explained that she knew "exactly what it felt like to be born between two people who hated each other." It would be morally wrong to introduce a child into that kind of environment, she concluded.

"Choosing to raise a baby without my own financial security, without a loving and supportive partner, that wasn't going to work for me," Baldwin said. "I chose me and I would choose me again."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).