Heartstopper Actor Kit Connor Isn't Happy With Fans Who Forced Him To Confirm His Sexuality

It's been about six months since "Heartstopper," starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke, premiered on Netflix. The British comedy follows schoolmates, Nick Nelson (Connor) and Charlie Spring (Locke) as they "discover their unlikely friendship might be something more" while "they navigate school and young love," per IMDb.

Since its April 22 premiere date, "Heartstopper" has received glowing reviews, currently holding a 100% critic rating and 97% audience ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. It has also been praised for being a positive representation for the LGBTQIA community, given it's light, upbeat tone. "Heartstopper is revolutionary representation for LGBTQ+ teens, offering affectionally acted and wittily written escapist entertainment from start-to-finish," wrote Zoë Rose Bryant for Loud and Clear Reviews.

According to Deadline, however, some "Heartstopper" viewers recently accused Connor of "queerbaiting," after photos of he and actor Maia Reficco holding hands spread online. In response, Connor took to Twitter to clarify his sexuality to fans who weren't happy with the possibility that he, who hadn't previously confirmed his sexuality, had possibly taken the role of Nick Nelson from a queer actor.