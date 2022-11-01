Inside Takeoff's Relationship With Quavo

Migos rapper Takeoff has passed away at the age of 28. As reported by TMZ, Takeoff suffered deadly gunshot wounds in the early morning of November 1. The "Bad and Boujee" rapper was reportedly shot during a dice game at a bowling alley in Houston. The news of Takeoff's sudden death has shocked the entire hip-hop community.

"Please tell me this is just a bad dream pleaseeeeeeee don't want to believe this lil bro please," Teyana Taylor wrote in an Instagram post sharing a picture of the late rapper. "Damn takeoff," Yung Miami tweeted, alongside broken heart emojis. Others called for all the gun violence to stop. "Rip Takeoff... this s**t has to STOP... sending love to friends and family," Ja Rule tweeted.

Offset — who is part of Migos alongside Quavo and Takeoff — has yet to comment on the news. Quavo was present at the time of the tragic incident, though he didn't sustain any injuries. Fans are remembering how close Takeoff and Quavo were — which makes sense partly due to their family ties.