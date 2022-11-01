Brian Austin Green Has An Unexpected Wish For Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly

"Beverly Hills 90210" alum Brian Austin Green and his ex-wife, actor Megan Fox, have had their ups and downs as co-parents since their divorce in 2020. The celebs share three children: Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River. The same year they called it quits, Fox slammed her ex-husband for posting pictures of their children on Instagram without their faces cropped or blurred, and accused Green of "feeding the pervasive narrative" that she is an absent mother, per Today. He promptly deleted and edited the picture, but not before it was screen-capped for all eternity. Since then, Green has spoken out on Instagram Stories to set the record straight about their relationship. "For people that need or want clarification, Megan and I get along great. Neither of us are sending petty digs to each other," he wrote on Instagram (via People) in 2021.

Early in 2022, when Fox announced her engagement to musician Machine Gun Kelly, a source close to Green told E! News that the 90s heartthrob was "not surprised she got engaged and knew it was coming." While Green may or may not be keeping his true feelings about their engagement to himself, he has commented on the pair's future together.