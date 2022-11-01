Brian Austin Green Has An Unexpected Wish For Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly
"Beverly Hills 90210" alum Brian Austin Green and his ex-wife, actor Megan Fox, have had their ups and downs as co-parents since their divorce in 2020. The celebs share three children: Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River. The same year they called it quits, Fox slammed her ex-husband for posting pictures of their children on Instagram without their faces cropped or blurred, and accused Green of "feeding the pervasive narrative" that she is an absent mother, per Today. He promptly deleted and edited the picture, but not before it was screen-capped for all eternity. Since then, Green has spoken out on Instagram Stories to set the record straight about their relationship. "For people that need or want clarification, Megan and I get along great. Neither of us are sending petty digs to each other," he wrote on Instagram (via People) in 2021.
Early in 2022, when Fox announced her engagement to musician Machine Gun Kelly, a source close to Green told E! News that the 90s heartthrob was "not surprised she got engaged and knew it was coming." While Green may or may not be keeping his true feelings about their engagement to himself, he has commented on the pair's future together.
Brian Austin Green says it'd be 'amazing' if Megan Fox and MGK had a baby
One of the hottest celeb couples around Hollywood has got to be the recently-betrothed "Jennifer's Body" star Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The pair keep making headlines, like over Halloween when they sent social media into a tizzy for their off-color costumes of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, and later, as a vicar giving the eucharist to a tart. Both Fox and MGK (real name Colston Baker) have children from previous relationships; Fox, most notably with "Beverly Hills 90210" heartthrob Brian Austin Green. Now, Green has spoken out about what he wishes the most scandalous couple around would do once they're married.
When asked by E! News his thoughts on his ex-wife and the "Bloody Valentine" singer having children of their own, Green replied, "I think that'd be amazing." He then added that their three children, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, are "absolutely obsessed" with his young son Zane with his new girlfriend Sharna Burgess so he could see the kids feeling the same connection with a Fox-Baker baby. "The reality is that it's I think it's difficult for [their three kids] leaving and going over to her house because they miss [Zane] so much so to be able to go over to her house and have the same experience. There's something cool there."