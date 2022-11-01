Emily Ratajkowski Offers Her View On Sexuality After Viral TikTok Hint
Emily Ratajkowski sent fans into a complete frenzy when she unexpectedly hinted she was bisexual in early October 2022. The model took part in a popular TikTok trend that asked users, "If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?" The trend went viral after actor Shay Mitchell took part and appeared to officially come out as part of the LGBTQ+ community. Ratajkowski then dueted Mitchell's video on TikTok and casually showed herself sitting down on a velvet couch before smiling, seemingly hinting that she identified as bisexual. This, of course, caused fans to share all sorts of reactions on social media.
One social media user tweeted, "learning both shay mitchell and emily ratajkowski are bi in one tiktok has made my day 100x better." Another wrote, "emrata and shay mitchell both came out as bi. im excited but i don't know who to tell so i'm just tweeting it." It seemed that Ratajkowski had confirmed she was bisexual by taking part in the trend, but she didn't offer any more insight into her sexuality, until a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar. The model offered her unfiltered thoughts on sexuality in general and opened up about the viral TikTok that social media couldn't stop talking about.
Emily Ratajkowski doesn't believe in straight people
Emily Ratajkowski broke the internet when she seemingly came out as bisexual in a TikTok video earlier this month. And now, the model recently ended the mystery surrounding her sexuality by opening up about it in an interview with Harper's Bazaar for her November cover story. Ratajkowski said, "I think sexuality is on a sliding scale. I don't really believe in straight people." She added, "I want to be able to have fun with how I present myself in the world without feeling like I'm a bad feminist or a good feminist." She added, "My girlfriend came over and was like, 'have you seen the green-couch thing?' She was laughing at me because my green couch is so big."
A lot has changed in Ratajkowski's world over the past year. In September, she officially filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage, according to Us Weekly. Sources told InTouch that McClard reportedly cheated on the model "several times," which inevitably led to the split.
Ratajkowski appears to be enjoying life as an eligible bachelorette after deciding to divorce McClard. Recently, it was reported that she was casually dating Brad Pitt, according to People. However, she's also been spotted packing on the PDA with Manhattan DJ, Orazio Rispo, per Page Six. It's unclear what Ratajkowski is looking for at this time, but she appears to be living her best life.