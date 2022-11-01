Emily Ratajkowski Offers Her View On Sexuality After Viral TikTok Hint

Emily Ratajkowski broke the internet when she seemingly came out as bisexual in a TikTok video earlier this month. And now, the model recently ended the mystery surrounding her sexuality by opening up about it in an interview with Harper's Bazaar for her November cover story. Ratajkowski said, "I think sexuality is on a sliding scale. I don't really believe in straight people." She added, "I want to be able to have fun with how I present myself in the world without feeling like I'm a bad feminist or a good feminist." She added, "My girlfriend came over and was like, 'have you seen the green-couch thing?' She was laughing at me because my green couch is so big."

A lot has changed in Ratajkowski's world over the past year. In September, she officially filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage, according to Us Weekly. Sources told InTouch that McClard reportedly cheated on the model "several times," which inevitably led to the split.

Ratajkowski appears to be enjoying life as an eligible bachelorette after deciding to divorce McClard. Recently, it was reported that she was casually dating Brad Pitt, according to People. However, she's also been spotted packing on the PDA with Manhattan DJ, Orazio Rispo, per Page Six. It's unclear what Ratajkowski is looking for at this time, but she appears to be living her best life.