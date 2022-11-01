Takeoff's Comments In Last Interview Before His Death Take On Tragic Meaning

Rapper Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed in the early hours of November 1. The artist, who was best known as one-third of the group Migos, was attending a private party at a bowling alley in Houston. After the event ended, Takeoff was among a group of around 40 people who continued to hang outside the venue which is when shots were fired and he was killed, per KPRC 2. Quavo, a fellow Migos member and uncle to the late rapper, was also present.

The pair had a close bond, and after Migos broke up they released their own project under the moniker Unc and Phew called "Only Built for Infinity Links" on October 7. "It's kind of hard to go find two people that's family, too, like Unc and Phew," Takeoff told Complex on October 6 while discussing his relationship with Quavo.

News of Takeoff's death had an immediate impact on the hip-hop community, as many took to social media to share their condolences. "Rip Takeoff ... this s*** has to STOP," Ja Rule tweeted. "Oh man, heart weighed down, god help us," Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers wrote. "Rest In Peace Takeoff my condolences to his family and close friends, very dope artist gone too soon," Lloyd Banks wrote on Twitter alongside praying hands and flower emoji. The devastating news, and subsequent reactions, added new context to the Migos rapper's final interview.