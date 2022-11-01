Meghan Markle Gives Look Inside Prince Harry's Parenting

Thanks to her Archetypes podcasts, fans have learned a little more about Meghan Markle, what she likes, what she doesn't like, and some of the hopes she has for the future. During one particular episode with Paris Hilton, the Duchess of Sussex admitted to feeling like a "bimbo" while working on the television game show "Deal or No Deal." According to Page Six, she didn't like feeling objectified as a briefcase girl. "It was solely about beauty, and not necessarily about brains," she said. Meghan also opened up about going to a nude spa with her mother, as detailed by Us Weekly, and talked about the "angry Black woman" stereotype with Issa Rae, per NBC News. Clearly, there's no subject too controversial that Meghan won't tackle, even alongside big name guests on the podcast.

And while we know that Meghan isn't looking to appear on any game shows in the near future or watch "Austin Powers" movies during her nights lounging on the couch, a lot of her fans still couldn't help but wonder what her life at home with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex really looks like. Luckily, the Duchess did open up about life with the royal and just what kind of dad Harry really is behind closed doors.