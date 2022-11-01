Florence Pugh Gives Credit To Ex-Boyfriend Zach Braff For Teaching Her A Major Lesson

For the last few years, Florence Pugh has really risen to her fame. Known for films like "Midsommar," "Little Women," and "Don't Worry Darling" (with all its drama), Pugh has been everywhere as of late. She was also in a relationship with fellow actor Zach Braff for three years until August 2022, which kept her in the headlines even when a new film wasn't on the horizon. But, as is the case with fame, Pugh has had a bit of a tough time keeping her personal life private — particularly her romantic relationships. She acknowledged this struggle with Harper's Bazaar, largely focusing on how the public had a lot of opinions about her and Braff's relationship.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Pugh told the outlet. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that." She added, "I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it." Although the end of a relationship is often bittersweet, the "Black Widow" star has seen the bright side of her time with the "Garden State" actor as well.

Recently, she discussed the topic with the BBC and explained how Braff taught her to cope with fame.