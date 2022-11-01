Twitter Is In A Tizzy Over Amber Heard's Account Deactivation

Actor Amber Heard's verified Twitter account has been deactivated, according to reports from multiple users on the social media platform. The question users are trying to figure out is why. Let's take a closer look at the theories surrounding her unexpected exit.

Twitter owner Elon Musk and Heard were previously in a relationship for about a year in 2016 and 2017, per People. At the same time, Heard has also faced considerable public backlash amid her legal difficulties with ex-husband Johnny Depp, to whom she was legally married while in a relationship with Musk (per People).

At the time of publication, it is unclear if Heard or her team made the call to deactivate her Twitter account or if it was deactivated by Twitter itself, considering that her verified Instagram account remains active. As netizens tend to do, Twitter users have their own thoughts about what might have happened behind the scenes.