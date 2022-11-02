Daniel Radcliffe Explains Why He Spoke Out Against JK Rowling

Daniel Radcliffe is revealing why he hit back at Harry Potter author JK Rowling following her controversial remarks about trans people. As you may remember, Rowling received serious backlash in June 2020 after she shared her views, which many claimed were transphobic. One particularly problematic message saw her retweet a Devex article that asserted, "Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate." The outspoken author then added, "'People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate."

The tweet caused serious backlash, with many deeming Rowling "canceled" for her controversial views. Plenty of those associated with her also denounced her opinion, including Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe. The actor hit back that same month in a lengthy message shared via The Trevor Project (a non-profit organization that aims to stop suicide within the LGBTQ+ community), writing in part, "Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."

And now we know why Radcliffe felt it was vitally important to make his opposing views known.