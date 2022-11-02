Ashley Tisdale Had To Fight For One Of Her Most Iconic Disney Roles

While her character in the "High School Musical" franchise, Sharpay Evans, was determined to rule the school, Ashley Tisdale's real-life experience was far from it. In fact, as she recalled on "Not Skinny But Not Fat," she had to convince the network that she was right for the role. She explained that another actor was being considered for Sharpay and that screen testing had already begun at the time, but Disney hesitantly permitted her to audition anyway because of her role on "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody." She said, "I met with Kenny Ortega, sang for him and did the scene, and he was like, 'She's got to screen test.' Everyone had this material, for two weeks they were screen testing, they knew who they were screen testing, and I had it the day before."

Although Tisdale told Entertainment Tonight that she wouldn't play Sharpay again because she has changed so much since then, she said on "Not Skinny But Not Fat" that she was surprised by how positively the character was received by audiences. She explained, "A lot of people weirdly loved Sharpay, which was very interesting for Disney too, because they were like, 'Wait, she's mean.' I remember they did some testing with kids and this 8-year-old said, 'I love Sharpay because she knows what she wants and she gets it.'"

Luckily, Tisdale got the role of Sharpay, or the "High School Musical" movies could have been very different.